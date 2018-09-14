Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s parole extended till September 17

The Punjab government has extended the parole period of former PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retired) Safdar till September 17 4pm, Radio Pakistan reported Friday.

Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law were released on parole on September 12 to attend Kulsoom Nawaz’s funeral.

Kulsoom Nawaz, the former first lady, died of cancer in London on September 11 after fighting a year-long battle with throat cancer.

Kulsoom Nawaz’s funeral prayers were offered in Jati Umra on Friday (September 14) and she was buried next to her father-in-law Mian Sharif.

On July 6, an accountability court had sentenced Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to jail for 10 and 7 years respectively in the Avenfield properties case, while Sharif’s son-in-law captain Safdar was jailed for a year for abetting the former PM and his daughter.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar were arrested upon their arrival in Lahore from London and they were taken to Adiala jail.