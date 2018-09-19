NAB to challenge Islamabad High Court’s decision suspending Sharif family sentences

September 19, 2018

NAB will challenge the Islamabad High Court’s decision to admit the Sharif family’s petition and suspend their jail sentences.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by NAB Chairperson Javed Iqbal. The Islamabad High Court suspended former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain Safdar’s jail sentences as it prepares to hear their appeal against their conviction in the Avenfield reference.

They were sentenced to 10, seven and one year respectively.

NAB has said that it will challenge the appeal in the Supreme Court once the court order is issued.

 
 
 

