NAB seeks court’s permission to sell Ishaq Dar’s assets

The National Accountability Bureau wants to sell former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s properties in Pakistan and deposit the money in the national exchequer.

On Thursday, officials of the anti-graft watchdog filed a petition in Islamabad’s accountability court, seeking its permission to sell the assets held by Dar in different cities.

Dar has been declared a proclaimed absconder by the court over his failure to appear in a case pertaining to his assets “beyond income”.

He has been in London for the last six months.

NAB says that Dar’s properties have been confiscated since he has been declared an absconder. Therefore, the court should allow NAB to sell his properties and deposit the money in the national exchequer.

Dar has deliberately evaded trial. He has been living abroad on the pretext of an ailment but he is fully taking part in daily life activities, the petition stated.

The court will hear the petition on Friday.

The federal government has cancelled the diplomatic passports of Dar and his wife Tabassum Ishaq. They will not be able to travel to any country now.

In July, Dar was asked to surrender his passport and that of his spouse. However, the couple failed to comply with the court orders.

The Pakistan government has contacted Interpol for a red warrant for Dar’s arrest.