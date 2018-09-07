NAB recovered Rs6b since Sep 2017

September 7, 2018

The National Accountability Bureau recovered Rs6 billion ‘ill-gotten’ money since September 2017.

The anti-graft watchdog has recovered Rs296 billion since its inception in 1999. The amount has been deposited in the national exchequer.

The recovery of this amount can be termed a remarkable achievement, Chairman NAB, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said while chairing a meeting on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the performance of all departments of the bureau.

“Corruption is the root cause of all evils that affects our country and NAB is absolutely committed to curb corruption,” the NAB chief said.

Justice Javed said the complaints filed to the bureau and its inquiries have almost doubled in 2018 compared to last year.

He said the NAB has signed an agreement with China for cooperation in the field of anti-corruption to ensure transparency in CPEC projects being undertaken by Pakistan.

 
 
 

