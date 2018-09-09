NA Speaker Asad Qaiser’s first paycheck will go to the dams fund

The speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has pledged that his first paycheck will be donated to the dams fund.

All Pakistanis should participate wholeheartedly in this drive, Qaiser said.

“Water is a basic human need. We need to ensure it’s provided to everyone,” he added.

The fund for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams was started by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

The top judge has donated Rs1 million for the two dams.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in Europe and the United States, to send $1,000 each to help with the construction of dams

If we have the funds, we will be able to construct the dams in five years, he said, adding that if we do not construct these dams, Pakistan will face severe droughts by 2025.