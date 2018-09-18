Muharram security: Internet, cellular services to be suspended in some areas

The Sindh government has decided to suspend the internet and cellular services in different cities from September 19 to 21 as a security measure during Ashura, SAMAA TV reported Tuesday.

The services will remain inactive between 7am and midnight in various cities, including Karachi.

The Sindh chief secretary has confirmed the shutdown of cellular services, adding that the services will only be closed in areas that are located on the routes of processions.

The provincial government has also requested the federal interior ministry and PTCL to suspend mobile phone networks and the internet in different timings.

The services are partially suspended every year in several cities as part of security arrangements for majalis and mourning processions in Muharram.

The services are also likely to be closed in other major cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.