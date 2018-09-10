Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on Sept 21

Muharram moon was not sighted anywhere in the country.

The first month of the Islamic calendar will begin on September 12 (Wednesday) while Ashura will be observed on September 21 (Friday) in Pakistan, according to chairman Ruet-e-Hillal Committee, Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

The meeting of the moon-sighting committee was held simultaneously at all districts and provincial capitals across the country.

The committee members, assisted by weather department officials, did not receive any testimony about sighting of the new crescent, Mufti Muneeb said after chairing a meeting in Karachi.

Strict security measures will be taken during Muharram and law enforcers have their security plans ready.

Pillion riding has been banned in Islamabad for two months as a security measure for Muharram. In other cities, it will be banned from Muharram 8 to 10.