Woman confesses to killing six-year-old daughter in Hyderabad

September 30, 2018




A woman confessed to killing her six-year-old daughter in Hyderabad. 

The police said that Shagufta killed her daughter, identified as Armish, after a heated argument with her in-laws. She confessed before a civil judge in Hyderabad.

“I did it out of anger. I wanted to kill myself too,” she remarked.

Shagufta said that her in-laws used to give her drugs to make her 'mentally unstable'. "They provoked my daughter against me, and my husband threatened to divorce me," she said.

She was also beaten up by her husband, a police officer told the reporters at the court.

The suspect is in the police custody, and further investigation is under way.

The body was found wrapped in a plastic bag in Latifabad on Friday. A closed-circuit television video showed a burqa-clad woman dumping the body in a black plastic bag.
 
 
 

