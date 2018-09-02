Model Anam Tanoli found dead in Lahore’s Defence area

Pakistani model Anam Tanoli was found dead in her house in Lahore’s Defence area on Saturday.

According to her family, she went to sleep in her room Friday night but when they didn’t see her the next day, they checked inside the room and found her body hanging from the ceiling.

The 26-year-old’s body was shifted to the Lahore General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Moreover, samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Agency.

Tanoli recently completed a fashion design course from Italy and returned to Pakistan two months ago.

The police said that once the forensic report comes back, they will be able to determine whether it was a suicide or murder.