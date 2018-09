Cellular phone services will be suspended in Karachi and other cities of Sindh on Youm-e-Ashura (Friday).

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, cellular phones services will go out from 7:00am to 12:00pm in Karachi, Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur and Nawabshah Friday.

The services are partially suspended every year in several cities as part of security arrangements for majalis and mourning processions on the 10th of Muharram.