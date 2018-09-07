Misbahul Haq is opening a hospital for children with congenital heart defects

Former Pakistani cricket captain Misbahul Haq is opening a hospital in Lahore for children who are suffering from congenital heart defects.

The hospital will officially be inaugurated on September 14. Congenital heart defects or disease is when the heart or its muscles do not develop normally before birth.

Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has been invited to the ceremony via Twitter.

I’m announcing a children hospital project for children born with congenital heart disease (CHD). It will be an honor if u @Dr_YasminRashid join us @ the launch event on Sep 14th in Lahore @CHDHospital @farhanahmadPK @PSHDept @PHC_Punjab #misbah4PCHF #misbah4childrenhearthospital pic.twitter.com/7E56zhr5Fu — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) September 6, 2018

Haq is not the first cricketer to open a hospital in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was a cricketer himself, opened Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in memory of his mother who passed away after battling the disease.

Shahid Afridi also opened the Shahid Afridi Foundation which is working to provide affordable healthcare to the underprivileged.