Misbahul Haq is opening a hospital for children with congenital heart defects

September 7, 2018

Former Pakistani captain Misbah-ul-Haq poses with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in front on Badshahi Moque in Lahore. File Photo: AFP

Former Pakistani cricket captain Misbahul Haq is opening a hospital in Lahore for children who are suffering from congenital heart defects.

The hospital will officially be inaugurated on September 14. Congenital heart defects or disease is when the heart or its muscles do not develop normally before birth.

Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has been invited to the ceremony via Twitter.

Haq is not the first cricketer to open a hospital in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was a cricketer himself, opened Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in memory of his mother who passed away after battling the disease.

Shahid Afridi also opened the Shahid Afridi Foundation which is working to provide affordable healthcare to the underprivileged.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan remembers its martyrs on Defence Day

September 6, 2018 9:24 am

US did not ask Pakistan to do more, says Foreign Minister after Pompeo visit

September 5, 2018 8:30 pm

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Imran Khan

September 5, 2018 4:59 pm

US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Pakistan, likely to meet PM Khan

September 5, 2018 8:45 am

Babar Awan resigns as PM’s adviser over corruption reference

September 4, 2018 8:19 pm

From the dentist’s office to President House: Dr Arif Alvi becomes Pakistan’s 13th president

September 4, 2018 7:03 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.