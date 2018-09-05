Mike Pompeo arriving in Pakistan today, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is arriving in Pakistan on a one day visit today (September 5).

He is likely to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is the first official visit of any senior US official after Khan’s party formed the government in Islamabad.

Mr Pompeo will meet his Pakistani counterpart Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as well as senior military officials.

Later, delegation level talks will be held at the Foreign Office.

The United States Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford is also accompanying Secretary Pompeo on his Pakistan visit.

Secretary Pompeo will go to India after his Pakistan visit.

The Trump Administration has been at loggerheads with Pakistan after the American president’s tweet, accusing Pakistan of sheltering terrorists, which Pakistan denies.

Pakistan’s new government is looking to improve its ties with the Trump administration and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has signaled his willingness to resume talks over critical issues.

“We have to understand the needs of Americans in Afghanistan if we want to improve ties with the US,” Qureshi told reporters on August 24.

Qureshi said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming visit is an opportunity to discuss various bilateral issues and shared objectives.