Man murders wife over Rs10,000 in Mandi Bahauddin

September 2, 2018

A man murdered his wife over Rs10,000 in Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday.

The police have arrested the man, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Diwan Adil. According to the police, the man has confessed to the crime.

The investigation officer said that the suspect, identified as Babar Ali, often asked his wife for money but on the day of the incident, they fought over him asking for Rs10,000.

According to the suspect, his wife asked him for the money but he didn’t have anything to give her. They fought and he strangled her to death, he said.

“I strangled her and killed her and then I tried to strangle myself but I survived,” said Ali.

Further investigations are underway.

 
 
 

