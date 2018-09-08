Man kills daughter, son-in-law and grandsons in Jalalpur

September 8, 2018

A man killed his daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons in the Jalalpur area. His motive was reportedly that his daughter chose her own husband four years ago.

The incident took place in Pindi Bhattian, according to SAMAA TV correspondent Bilal Akbar.

According to the police all four were killed using a sharp blade.

The bodies have been sent to the local taluka headquarters hospital.

The authorities say the man fled after the incident but the police were able to arrest him after conducting raids. A case has been registered against him at the Jalalpur Bhattian police station.

 
 
 

See Also

Man murders wife over Rs10,000 in Mandi Bahauddin

September 2, 2018 2:52 pm

China’s ride hailing app suspend services after a passenger was raped and killed

August 27, 2018 1:53 pm

This couple’s arranged marriage has taken Pak-China friendship to a whole new level

August 5, 2018 10:27 am

British court recognises Sharia law marriages for the time

August 3, 2018 11:54 am

Husband kills Pashto singer in Nowshera, says the police

August 1, 2018 1:21 pm

Man kills wife, four-month-old child in Pindi Bhattiyan

July 27, 2018 11:28 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.