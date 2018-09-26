Lahore High Court refuses to summon Nawaz and Shehbaz in the Model Town case

The Lahore High Court has rejected a request to summon Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and other politicians in the Model Town case.

The PAT’s request to overrule the ATC’s decision removing the politicians’ names was rejected by a full bench on Wednesday. The court ruled that there was not enough evidence to summon the politicians in the case.

The party had submitted a complaint with the names of nine politicians, three bureaucrats and 120 police officers. Also on the list are PML-N leaders Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Rasheed, Abid Sher Ali and Chaudhry Nisar.

Former principal secretary to the CM Tauqir Shah, former home secretary Azam Suleman and former Lahore commissioner Rashid Mehmood were also named in the case. However, an ATC had ordered that the names of the politicians and bureaucrats be removed from the case. The court included the names of the 120 policemen.

On Wednesday, the three-member bench, headed by Justice Qasim Khan, upheld the ATC verdict, however, it was not a unanimous decision. Justice Khan set aside the decision in his dissenting note but Justice Alia Neelum and Justice Sardar Naeem dismissed the PAT’s petition.

PAT head Tahirul Qadri said they will challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.