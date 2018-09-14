Kulsoom Nawaz’s body reaches Jati Umra

At 3:45pm, the body was transported to Jati Umra, where the funeral will be held. An ambulance transported the body from the airport to Raiwind. Hamza Shahbaz was at the Lahore airport to receive it.Cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel has arrived at Jati Umra. He will be leading Begum Kulsoom's funeral prayers.The body was brought back from London by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on PIA flight PK-758.Begum Kulsoom’s sons Hassan and Hussain, as well as former finance minister Ishaq Dar have all decided to remain in London.Thirteen people travelled with the body from London. The group was taken to the Hajj terminal where five family members were allowed to enter to take the body. Seven cars followed the ambulance to Raiwind.The police ensured that there were strict security measures taken along the route. There will be 1,000 officers on duty during the funeral and 30 walk-through gates installed. Her funeral prayers are being held at the Sharif Medical City ground. Her funeral prayers will be lead by Maulana Tariq Jameel.Begum Kulsoom’s funeral prayers were held at the Regent Park mosque in London. Apart from her sons and brother-in-law, the funeral prayers were attended by Dar, PML-N dissident Chaudhry Nisar and party workers.Her husband, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar have been granted an extension in their parole and will be out of jail for five days. Their parole will end on September 17 at 4pm. The Punjab home department has issued a notification in this regard.They will stay within Jati Umrah and can meet people coming to condole with them. They will not be allowed to leave the area.Begum Kulsoom passed away on Tuesday, September 11, at the Harley Street Clinic in London after a prolonged battle with cancer.At 8:50am, some PML-N workers began gathering at Sharif Medical City and heading to the parking area.Family members, including Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar, were present during the pre-funeral rites at Sharif Medical City. Most of the family has gone back to Jati Umrah.It is expected that the former premier and his daughter will be allowed to meet workers and leaders of the party at 10am or 11am.Leaders of the PTI and MQM will be among others attending the funeral.From the PTI, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal and other ministers will attend. From the MQM a four-member delegation will attend comprising party convener and IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq and Mian Atiq.Preparations for the funeral were completed at 11am.With additional reporting by Mohammad Qurban.