Kulsoom Nawaz passes away after prolonged illness

Former first lady of Pakistan Kulsoom Nawaz passed away at the Harley Street Clinic on Tuesday.

Her son Hassan Nawaz confirmed the news to SAMAA TV.

It was reported that she was shifted to the ventilator once again in the morning.

Kulsoom sahiba was born on March 29, 1950.

She was the granddaughter of Rustam Zaman, famously known as Gama Pehalwan. The family had migrated from Amritsar when India was partitioned.

Kulsoom graduated from Islamia College in 1970. A year later on April 4, she was married to Nawaz Sharif. Mr Sharif became a politician in the 1980s and since then, Begum Kulsoom has been an important voice in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

She became first lady three times, in 1990, 1997 and 2013. She was a supportive partner through thick and thin. Be it election campaigns or the trying times of exile, she was always on her husband’s side.

Together they had four children: Maryam Nawaz, Asma Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz.

