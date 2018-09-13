Kulsoom Nawaz died not knowing Nawaz and Maryam were in jail, says Mushahidullah Khan

September 13, 2018





PML-N leader Mushahidullah said that the late Khan Kulsoom Nawaz did not know that her husband and daughter were in prison. 

Kulsoom passed away at Harley Street Clinic, London, on Tuesday, while her spouse, Nawaz Sharif, and her daughter, Maryam Nawaz, were completing their prison sentences at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

“She used to ask why Nawaz does not call her. She said that Maryam used to call her daily and asked why she does not call anymore,” he said, adding that Nawaz and Maryam were allowed to make one call a week.

“It is so cruel that even on her deathbed, she [Kulsoom] had no idea that her husband and innocent daughter are in the prison,” he said. “It is a prison where even the father and the daughter are not allowed to meet one another. A prison where a husband cannot even see his wife.”

The party leader remarked that this should serve as a lesson for the people.

“The people who have ignited this fire will learn soon. The time will change soon and such people will find out,” he added.

 
 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan’s army, government and people want peace with India: Information Minister

September 13, 2018 7:51 pm

Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar meet party supporters in Jati Umra

September 13, 2018 7:12 pm

Kulsoom Nawaz’s funeral prayers in London, burial on Friday in Pakistan

September 13, 2018 4:57 pm

Nawaz Sharif personally inspects arrangements for Begum Kulsoom’s funeral in Lahore

September 13, 2018 3:53 pm

Joint parliamentary session postponed in light of Kulsoom Nawaz’s death

September 13, 2018 11:11 am

Hussain Nawaz breaks down in tears after meeting Shehbaz Sharif in London

September 13, 2018 10:10 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Omar Shaukat

Khalid Azim Chaudhry

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.