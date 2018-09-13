Kulsoom Nawaz died not knowing Nawaz and Maryam were in jail, says Mushahidullah Khan

Kulsoom passed away at Harley Street Clinic, London, on Tuesday, while her spouse, Nawaz Sharif, and her daughter, Maryam Nawaz, were completing their prison sentences at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.“She used to ask why Nawaz does not call her. She said that Maryam used to call her daily and asked why she does not call anymore,” he said, adding that Nawaz and Maryam were allowed to make one call a week.“It is so cruel that even on her deathbed, she [Kulsoom] had no idea that her husband and innocent daughter are in the prison,” he said. “It is a prison where even the father and the daughter are not allowed to meet one another. A prison where a husband cannot even see his wife.”The party leader remarked that this should serve as a lesson for the people.“The people who have ignited this fire will learn soon. The time will change soon and such people will find out,” he added.