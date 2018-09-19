KE to pay for the education and treatment of minor whose hands were amputated

K-Electric will pay for the education and treatment of eight-year-old Muhammad Umer whose hands were amputated after a high tension wire fell on him.

The minor’s family has gone to the Sindh High Court against the power utility company.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar heard the case.

Both parties reached a settlement outside court. It was decided that KE will pay Rs25,000 per month to the child and provide employment after he turns 24.

The court also released seven KE employees on surety bond of Rs50,000 each. The employees were arrested for their negligence.

On August 24, Umer was on his way to get groceries when a power line fell on him.

The doctors at Civil Hospital, Karachi’s Burns Centre managed to save his life, but his arms had to be amputated.