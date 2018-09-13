Karachi’s Buffer Zone slowly disappearing under shopping malls

September 13, 2018





Parts of Buffer Zone, a sprawling township in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, are slowly disappearing.

Encroachments on footpaths, parking lots, roads and green belts have reduced pedestrian spaces.

Shopping plazas have set up illegal parking lots.

One of the area’s widest and busiest roads has been taken over by the tanker mafia.

Several restaurants have opened on the footpaths.

The fast-food outlets, restaurants and barbecue shops have put up chairs and tables to serve meals on the roadside.

Streets have also been encroached upon heavily by shopkeepers.

The District Central chairman, Reham Hashmi, admits that the city government is helpless against the encroachment mafia.
 
 
 

