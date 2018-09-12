Karachi police arrest three suspected ISIS kidnappers

September 12, 2018





 

Karachi police’s Anti-violent Crime Cell (AVCC) says it has busted a kidnapping syndicate apparently associated with the outlawed ISIS.

According to AVCC officials, three suspected terrorists were arrested in raids conducted in Karachi’s Scheme-33 and Sakran area of Lasbela district.

The identities of suspected militants were not revealed.

DIG AVCC Amin Yousufzai said that the terrorist had kidnapped a youth from Gulistan-e-Juhar and he was released after his family paid over Rs10 million ransom.

He said that the terrorists were sending money to the members of ISIS in Afghanistan, adding that the money was to be used to finance terrorism in Pakistan.

The police has also identified the torture cells of ISIS-linked group in Sakran and Manghopir, he added.
 
 
 

