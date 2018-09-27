K-Electric fined Rs5m for patchy Ramazan supply

K-Electric will pay Rs5 million in a fine for not being able to maintain a reliable supply to people in Karachi in Ramzan of 2017.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority announced this in a press release on Thursday.

In March, 2016, NEPRA had instructed Karachi’s power distribution company to follow the Sindh High Court’s orders and supply uninterrupted power to the people of Karachi during Ramazan.

People started to register complaints of unannounced power outages during May (Ramazan) 2017. NEPRA then formed a committee to find out why KE could not implement its orders.

The committee visited the KE generation, transmission and distribution facilities from June 1 to 5, 2017 to monitor and verify load shedding in different areas of Karachi.

The committee monitored the company’s generation capacity, its utilization, number of interruptions or faults and implementation of investment plans.

NEPRA raised questions over the performance of KE, which laid the grounds for legal action. During the two hearings, KE representatives failed to answer Nepra about the violations of its orders.

Different units of Bin Qasim Power Station-I tripped frequently during Ramazan because of improper maintenance. Numerous unplanned and prolonged interruptions occurred due to KE’s weak and fragile distribution network. All of this cumulatively resulted in extended load shedding from 14 to 16 hours.

SAMAA Digital has contacted KE for comment on these developments. It said that it was studying the report and would comment later.