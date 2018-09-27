Jahangir Tareen will never hold public office

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen is never going to sit in Parliament. The Supreme Court has rejected his request to overturn his earlier disqualification.

He was disqualified from holding public office on December 15, 2017 for failing to disclose his complete assets.

During the hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked whether all political leaders hide their assets the way Tareen had.

“Where were these papers before?” he asked Tareen, who had presented documents in the court to prove his assets. “These offshore companies weren’t made by angels, they were made by Jahangir Tareen,” said Justice Nisar.

“If the London house is yours, why were the records with a trust?” he asked. The court ruled that the December 15 verdict will stand and that Tareen will not be allowed to hold public office.