It takes a second to destroy relations: FM

Pakistan wants peace. It takes two sentences to destroy it. But we do not want that, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is in New York to attend the UN session.

Mr Qureshi was referring to our relations with India which have been strained of late. It is expected that the foreign minister will speak about violence in Kashmir when he addresses the UN General Assembly on Sept 29. Three more Kashmiris were killed this week, taking the toll to 14.

He has been meeating diplomats. One of the outcomes was that the Qatari foreign minister has made an offer to give 100,000 Pakistanis jobs. He also met the Chinese to talk about ties. Mr Qureshi also met Turkey’s President Erdogan.