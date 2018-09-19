Ishaq Dar to be removed as chairperson of Lahore’s University of Health Sciences

Ishaq Dar will be removed as the chairperson of the University of Health Sciences, Lahore on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The court was hearing on Wednesday a case on the varsity’s board of governors not being able to function.

The health secretary said that he has tried to get in touch with Dar but to no avail. “I have written many letters to him.”

Chief Justice Saqib Nasir said that Dar’s passport has been cancelled, adding that he didn’t even appear when the court summoned him. “Why will he respond to you?”

Expressing his anger, he said, “All work has been stopped because of Dar’s appointment. When will everyone get over their romance with the absconder?”

The court ordered the Punjab government to remove Dar from the post and find his replacement.

The former finance minister is currently in London seeking treatment following health problems. On September 10, the federal government has cancelled the diplomatic passports of Dar and his wife, Tabbasum Ishaq.

Dar has been declared a proclaimed absconder by the accountability court over his failure to appear in a case pertaining to his assets ‘beyond income’.

In July, Dar was asked to surrender his passport and that of his spouse, however, the couple failed to comply with the court orders.

The Pakistani government has contacted Interpol regarding a red warrant for Dar’s arrest, but the matter is currently pending with the international law enforcement agency.