Inquiry team to investigate photos of Hanif Abbasi, Nawaz in Adiala superintendent’s office

September 21, 2018

Photo: FACEBOOK

A two-member committee has been formed by the Punjab government to investigate the matter of photos of Nawaz Sharif and Hanif Abbasi at Adiala Jail emerging prior to the former prime minister’s release on Wednesday.

The photos feature PML-N leader Abbasi in the prison superintendent’s room after the Islamabad High Court suspended the jail sentences awarded to the former PM, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.

AIG Safdar Nawaz and DIG Feroz Shaukat will look into the matter. They are expected to arrive in Rawalpindi on Friday and action will be taken after they submit a report within 72 hours.

The committee is tasked with finding our who took took the pictures and how they were leaked to the media. The committee will also be investigating how someone entered the jail with a camera.

The inquiry team has also been tasked with finding out how Abbasi was allowed in the Admin Block and office of the jail’s superintendent.

 
 
 

