Indian forces open fire on AJK prime minister’s helicopter

Indian forces opened fire on the helicopter of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s prime minister on Saturday.

They mistakenly thought the helicopter of Raja Farooq Haider belonged to the Pakistan Army.

The firing occurred in Taraori village, which is near the Line of Control. No injuries have been reported.

Haider had gone to the village to condole with former AJK prime minister Chaudhry Abdul Majid whose brother recently died.

Haider told media on Sunday that the helicopter did not even cross over to the Indian side of the border. “It was my private helicopter,” he said.

“We don’t want war in the region,” he added. Haider also said that India continues to violate the ceasefire agreement and commits atrocities in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The attack comes a day after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India is responsible for terrorist attacks in Pakistan. While addressing the United Nations General Assembly, he said that India was behind the Army Public School Peshawar and Mastung attacks.