India should not mistake Pakistan’s desire for peace as weakness: DG ISPR​

Pakistan Army’s spokesman has responded to the Indian Army chief’s statement that India needs to avenge the barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying out.

ISPR Director-General Major-General Asif Ghafoor said that India should not take Pakistan’s desire for peace as a sign of its weakness.

“Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism,” he was quoted as saying on Saturday by the ANI. “But I think the other side must also feel the same pain.”

The development came after India cancelled foreign minister-level talks on the sidelines of UNGA in New York next week.

“India has always backed off from talks,” the DG ISPR said. “Pakistan is always ready for talks.”

The Indian army needs to understand that Pakistan is a nuclear power, he said, adding that any Indian adventure would be given a befitting reply.

The army’s spokesman said that the Indian military chief’s statement could escalate tensions. “War is not a solution.”

The relationship cannot improve without resolving the Kashmir dispute, Ghafoor said.