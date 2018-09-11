Imran Khan looks to aggressively pursue dam, housing projects

September 11, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired meetings and discussed the viability of the dam construction and housing projects with relevant authorities on Monday.

He reviewed progress on a roadmap for the construction of five million affordable houses across the country.

“It will not only provide shelter to the homeless but also generate a lot of economic activity,” the PM said in one of the meetings.

The PM directed the authorities to come up with recommendations for the housing program within two weeks.

The meeting decided that the PM will take ownership of the project to ensure smooth implementation and remove any administrative bottlenecks.

Khan also aims to utilize the lands of the state guest houses and other government owned properties in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also tweeted some “startling” figures.

Dam projects

The PM tweeted that he held a meeting with Wapda chairman to discuss the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

“I may supervise dams project myself, given the urgency. 145 maf [million acre-foot] is total water outflow of Pakistan, of which 80% is in 3 months and only 20% in rest of 9 months,” he tweeted.

He compared the number of dams that Pakistan has with that of India and China.

 

 
 
 

