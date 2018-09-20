Imran Khan is an ordinary man who had big dreams, PM Khan tells Saudi Gazette

Imran Khan is an ordinary man who had big dreams, though t big and then struggled to achieve his dreams, the prime minister told Saudi Gazette.

In an exclusive interview with the Saudi newspaper, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government will change the way Pakistan has been governed.

“We want to make Pakistan to be a country where we invest in human resources, we spend money on human beings rather than on infrastructure,” PM Khan said.

PM Khan, as an opposition politician, has always been a strong critic of Pakistan’s involvement in US-led war against terror and he believes that it was not Pakistan’s war.

“Pakistan opted to join the war on terror which had nothing to do with it,” PM Khan told the Saudi newspaper. “The people who were responsible for 9/11 were not in Pakistan, no Pakistani was involved and Al-Qaeda was in Afghanistan.”

The prime minister said that Pakistan got involved in this war for no reason and lost 88,000 lives.

“We will always stand by Saudi Arabia whenever it faces difficult time,” the prime minister added.

PM Khan said Pakistan is always ready to play its role in restoring peace in the Middle East. “In Yemen also, if we are required, we will play a positive role there also to end the conflict.”

PM Khan said that since the elections, he didn’t have time for his family. “Since our government came in power, I’ve not taken a day off because we are coping with various issues Pakistan is facing.”