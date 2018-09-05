IHC to hear petition against Dr Atif Mian’s appointment

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday accepted for hearing an application challenging the appointment of Dr Atif R Mian as member of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

IHC judge Justice Amir Farooq will hear the application on Thursday.

Hafiz Ehtisham Ahmed, a member of the Lal Masjid’s Shuhada Foundation, had filed the application.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal secretaries of finance and law ministries and others were impleaded in the petition over the academic’s appointment in the EAC.

On Tuesday, the government defended the appointment, saying that the economist in being targeted for his Ahmadiyya faith.

The Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry said: “This is the person everyone is saying will be the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in the next five years. Why should we not appoint him?”

Chaudhry further said that people should not have any problem with the appointment of any minority, adding that protecting minority communities is the government’s job.

“Those opposing the appointment are fundamentally extremists,” Chaudhry added.

The 18-member EAC has been formed to advise the PM on key economic affairs of the country.