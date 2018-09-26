Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son-in-law arrested in Dubai

Former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son-in-law was arrested on Wednesday in Dubai.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced this on Wednesday and said that the son-in-law, Murtaza Amjad, was arrested by the FIA after warrants were issued for his arrest by NAB.

He has been implicated in the Eden Housing Society scam. The information minister said that thousands of people lost their life’s savings in the scam and criticised the former chief justice for giving the heads of the society “relief” by hearing the Supreme Court case himself.

Murtaza is the husband of the former chief justice’s daughter.

While announcing that he had been arrested in Dubai, the minister said that the prime minister has summoned a report in 24 hours. We are hopeful that the other accused in the case, which include the former chief justice’s son Arsalan Iftikhar, his daughter Anum, her brother-in-law Mustafa and father-in-law Dr Amjad, will be arrested soon. NAB had earlier initiated criminal proceedings against htem.

He also said that they have recorded the statements of the people affected in the scam.

On September 24, a protest was held outside the prime minister’s residence in Lahore. They urged the premier to help them recover their money. There are at least 10,000 people who say they were affected by the scam.

Dr Amjad and his two sons were able to flee the country last year after their names were not placed on the ECL, despite NAB’s request.

What is the Eden Housing project?

The Eden Housing project in Lahore was floated to the public in 2004 and was supposed to be completed in 18 months. However, the plots were handed over way after the deadline without basic sanitation disposal or electrification.

According to NAB, the owners had at least 111 commercial plots in the project in Lahore. They also had eight commercial plots near the Eden Canal Villas and Canal Road as well as two commercial plots near the airport.

The bureau also found that the owners had two commercial plots of 10 marlas in Eden City near the new airport.