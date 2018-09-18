If you want to build the dam quickly, then double the amount: Khawaja Asif

If the government wants to construct the Bhasha-Diamer dam quickly, then they will have to spend more money, said the former federal minister Khawaja Asif.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader remarked that the government should increase the amount allocated for the dam in the Annual Development Programme to Rs40 billion.

Asif was speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He said that the PML-N government spent Rs150 billion on the Bhasha-Diamer dam. “[About] Rs122 billion was spent on the purchase of land, and Rs23 billion was allocated to ensure that it is constructed in nine years.”

The water reserve of the dam should be constructed first to ensure the production of electricity, he said. “The reserve will increase the life of the Tarbela Dam up to 35 years.”

He remarked that the construction of dams in the country should not be made controversial.

The water policy, which was formed in April 2018, stated that the Bhasha-Diamer and Mohmand dams should be constructed, he said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the prime minister when the policy was agreed upon. Former chief ministers—Pervez Khattak, Murad Ali Shah, Shehbaz Sharif, and Abdul Quddus Bizenjo—were a part of the policy-making too.

There have been problems with the water policy since 2013, he remarked. “Those were resolved by the PML-N government.”

The National Assembly passed the resolution on the constructions of the dams.