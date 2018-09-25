If Supreme Court says I’m fit, then I must be: Anwar Majeed

“If the Supreme Court says that I’m fit, then I must be fit,” said Majeed as a man pushed his wheelchair through the horde of reporters at the Supreme Court. “And this all must be a drama,” he said while pointing to his wheelchair and walking cane.Majeed is incarcerated on charges in a money laundering case involving Rs35 billion allegedly funneled through fake accounts at three local banks.On Monday, the court ordered the jail to immediately transfer Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed back to jail from hospital.The directives were issued after Anwar Majeed’s medical report was submitted to the court. The report said that his angiography was carried out on September 21. The report concluded that he was fit to undergo questioning.Majeed said his doctors do not agree with the medical board’s finding.When a reporter asked why he is not appearing before the investigation team formed by the court, Majeed said, “I have not been summoned by the JIT.” He said if he were called, he would certainly appear before the investigation team.