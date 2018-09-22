Heavy rain expected in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rain and thundershowers with gusty winds are expected in Punjab, as well as in isolated spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in next 24 hours. In other parts of the country, hot and humid weather is expected to continue.

From today (Saturday) onward, India’s tropical rain system is expected to take a turn towards Pakistan. Twenty to 200 millimetres of rain are expected in different parts of Punjab and in Naushera, Charsadda, and Mardan.

The NDMA has also instructed residents to take precautionary measures on the banks of the Ravi, Chenab, Jhelum, and Satlej rivers in case of flooding. The rain can also cause flooding in the local drainage systems.

According to the flood forecasting division, there is a risk of flooding in all four rivers due to the heavy rain and water from India.