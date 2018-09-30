Hamza Shahbaz says he will make a movie called U-Turn Khan

“I will invest in a film named U-Turn Khan,” he said on Sunday while addressing party workers in Lahore's NA-124 constituency.The son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza added that he knows “the PTI government doesn’t have a bright future”.Former prime minister Shahid Khan Abbasi claimed that PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif rules the people’s hearts. “Nawaz will be the next prime minister of Pakistan,” he added.Criticising the government, he said that gas load-shedding and power outages are taking place in the country once again. “This rented government will not work,” he said.