Govt is ready to form a commission to probe ‘poll rigging’: Information Minister

September 8, 2018

The PTI government is ready to constitute a commission to probe the allegations of rigging in the elections, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Information Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the opposition parties to take all necessary steps to satisfy them.

However, he stated that the opposition parties were using the allegations of election rigging as a political stunt and they have failed to produce any concrete evidence to support their claim.

Chaudhry also denied reports that the government was planning to increase the prices of fertilizers, electricity and gas as claimed by the opposition parties.

The Minister said that the construction of dams is necessary to save the future generations of Pakistan, adding that overseas Pakistanis will definitely make financial contribution to the dams fund on the request of the PM.

On September 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in Europe and the United States, to send $1,000 each to help with the construction of the dams.

 
 
 

