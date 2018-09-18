Govt is likely to increase prices of mobile phones and imported cars in mini-budget

The federal government will present the amendments to the Finance Bill 2018-19 in the Parliament on Tuesday.

In order to reduce the deficit in federal budget from six to five per cent, the government is expected to raise the price of the several imported items including mobile phones, cigarettes and imported cars among others in the finance bill.

The finance minister, Asad Umar, will brief the cabinet about the amendments in finance bill.

You are likely to pay more taxes because the govt is not doing its job

If the bill is passed in its current form, you would also have to pay more taxes than before.

The Federal Board of Revenue has suggested changes to the way Pakistanis are taxed. If the government approves these proposals, people on salaries will see a cut in their pay cheques.

Right now, you don’t have to pay tax if you earn less than a total of Rs1.2 million a year. If you fall in this category all you pay is a flat rate of up to Rs2,000.

This will change under the new system. You will pay tax if you earn over Rs400,000 in total each year.

So if the changes are made, if you earn Rs100,000 a month, your boss will cut Rs3,333 from your salary as opposed to the Rs166 cut under the rules now.

The amount of tax you pay goes up as your income goes up.

The above graph explains only two of the six income tax brackets the FBR has proposed. If your income is more than Rs2.4 million per year, you can find out your tax amount with help of the following graph.