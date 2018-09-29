Government won’t interfere in by-elections: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the by-elections under the PTI’s government will be transparent.

“The government will not interfere in the by-elections,” the minister told media outside Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence. “No administrative changes were made in the constituencies where the by-elections are being held.”

The PTI candidates will win the elections with an overwhelming majority, Chaudhry said.

Earlier, a number of PTI candidates called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence.

Chaudhry said the prime minister has directed officials to take measures promote tourism in the country. The upcoming cleanliness campaign was also discussed in the meeting.