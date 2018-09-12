Government grants 3-day extension in Sharif family members’ parole

The government has granted three day extension in the parole period of former PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain Safdar.

“The government has decided to extend parole of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and captain (retd) Safdar till the funeral of Kulsoom Nawaz,” Punjab information minister said Wednesday. “We are with the Sharif family in this hour of grief.”

He said that the decision to release Sharif family members on parole was taken by the home secretary, adding that ordinary prisoners also get released on parole.

The Punjab minister said that necessary facilities were provided to the Sharif family on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kulsoom Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif’s wife, died of cancer in London on September 11.

Last year, Kulsoom Nawaz underwent medical check-ups in London, after which doctors diagnosed her with throat cancer.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and captain (retd) Safdar were released from Adiala jail last night on parole.

Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz’s younger brother, had filed the request to grant them parole after the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.