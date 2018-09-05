Government decides to implement uniform schooling system

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the government has decided to implement a uniform schooling system across the country.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Different socioeconomic classes exist because of different schooling systems, the minister said. He also announced that the government has decided to ban corporal punishment.

Chaudhry announced that provincial governments will be asked to regulate private schools fees, and that an education task force will be formed to tackle the problem of 25 million out of schools children.

Discretionary funds

The cabinet also restored Rs80b discretionary funds for parliamentarians. Earlier on August 24, the federal government had eliminated the discretionary funds for the president, prime minister, federal ministers and members of parliament.

Pakistanis jailed abroad

The minister said that as many as 10,000 Pakistanis were jailed abroad, and over the next 15 days the government will compile the data on all such cases. He informed that there were 3,000 Pakistanis jailed in Iran, some sentenced to death for drug related offences. However, due to the amendments in law, their sentences could be converted.

“This came under discussion during the recent of Iran’s Foreign Minister Javed Zarif,” he said, adding that the Pakistan embassy in Tehran is in contact with the Iranian prosecutor general.

Bring looted money back

Special Advisor to the PM Shehzad Akber said that laws will be made to bring the looted money back to Pakistan. Pakistan’s over Rs200 billion are stashed abroad, Akber said, adding that the government is going to target the 100 big fish.

We will reward 20 percent of the money to those who will help us bring back the money, he said. “We have wasted six years by not rectifying the agreement with the Swiss government.”