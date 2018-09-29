Getting to hospital on time essential for heart attacks: experts

Only 60% of people who have heart attacks reach hospital on time, experts said on World Heart Day Saturday.
“Earlier 1,200 angioplasty procedures were carried out at the RIC but now the number has increased to 4,000,” said Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) Executive Director General Azhar Kayani at a seminar.
The risk of heart disease and strokescan be reduced by making a few changes in your lifestyle. Kayani said that in Europe there has been a 30 to 40 percent decrease in heart disease because of prevention. “Heart disease can be avoided through weight control, avoiding unnecessary tension and exercising everyday.”
Cardiovascular disease is still the world’s number one killer today, causing 17.5 million deaths a year.
By 2030 this number is expected to rise to nearly 23 million. At least one in 10 people between the ages of 30 and 70 die of heart diseases.
- Keep an eye on your diet and avoid foods with high saturated fat. The risk of heart disease can be reduced by cutting down the intake of saturated fat to no more than seven percent of your daily calories, advises the US Department of Agriculture.
- A square or two of dark chocolate, not oversweetened milk chocolate, can actually reduce the risk of disease, suggests scientists in the journal Nutrients. So, eat chocolate but in moderation.
- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Eat a nutritious breakfast to maintain a healthy lifestyle containing whole grains, low-fat dairy products, fruits and vegetables.
- Stay positive in life as it helps in leading a healthy lifestyle. Chronic stress, anxiety, and anger can raise your risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
- Yoga has the potential yoga to improve heart health as it helps an individual relax and relieve stress. Research published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Complementary & Alternative Medicine confirms this.