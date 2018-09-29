Getting to hospital on time essential for heart attacks: experts

Only 60% of people who have heart attacks reach hospital on time, experts said on World Heart Day Saturday.

“Earlier 1,200 angioplasty procedures were carried out at the RIC but now the number has increased to 4,000,” said Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) Executive Director General Azhar Kayani at a seminar.

The risk of heart disease and strokescan be reduced by making a few changes in your lifestyle. Kayani said that in Europe there has been a 30 to 40 percent decrease in heart disease because of prevention. “Heart disease can be avoided through weight control, avoiding unnecessary tension and exercising everyday.”

Cardiovascular disease is still the world’s number one killer today, causing 17.5 million deaths a year.

By 2030 this number is expected to rise to nearly 23 million. At least one in 10 people between the ages of 30 and 70 die of heart diseases.