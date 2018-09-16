General Bajwa in China on three-day visit

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Beijing on Sunday on a three-day official visit to China.

During visit, the army chief will interact with various Chinese leaders including his Chinese counterpart, according to ISPR.

On September 11, General Bajwa met Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and discussed security matters pertaining to CPEC.

The army chief reiterated that CPEC is the economic future of Pakistan and its security will never be compromised.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the support for CPEC in Pakistan.

The meeting came a day after the governments of both Pakistan and China refuted an article published in the Financial Times that had alleged that Islamabad is looking to renegotiate its position in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The article quoted Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, saying that Pakistan “should put everything on hold for a year so we can get our act together.”

Pakistan’s ministry of industries later issued a rebuttal, saying that the statement attributed to the adviser “was taken out of context and distorted”.