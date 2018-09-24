GDA lawmaker pulls a Zulfiqar Mirza: Zardari is a ‘don’

“Mr. Zardari is the don of the PPP but the manifesto was presented by Bilawal Bhutto,” he said on the floor of the house.Jatoi was speaking in the assembly’s post-budget debate session.“Zardari owns all sugar mills. You should admit that the government sets the sugarcane rate on his wishes,” he said. “So what's the benefit of issuing a worthless notification?”He criticised a proposed construction of a shed for the chief minister’s helicopter worth Rs60 million.“The prime minister is selling his vehicles while we are spending Rs60 million just on a helicopter shed,” he said.Jatoi claimed that the PPP has won the seats by doling out money in the July 25 general elections.“Someone from here recently said, ‘we have won the election due to the manifesto’. Mr Speaker this is not a fact. They [PPP] have won through Quaid-e-Azam (money),” he said.“But now neither will Quaid-e-Azam save you nor will Anwar Majeed,” he said, referring to the head of the Omni group who is in jail and facing charges of money laundering. Jatoi pointed a finger at PPP’s former minister Sharjeel Memon, who is on trial for corruption charges as well.Majeed is a close aide of Mr. Zardari.Jatoi’s remarks created chaos in the session, disrupting debate on budgetary proposals.Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani tried to pacify the opposition.“You have no right to speak in such a way. Will you keep calm if your party leadership will be criticised? Durrani said. “You should make a speech rather than criticising party leaders.“You are allowed to criticize our leadership. They have done nothing wrong,” Jatoi replied.PPP’s Shamim Mumtaz defended her party and rejected the allegations.Jatoi won the Sindh Assembly seat, PS-36 for Naushahro Feroze, defeating PPP’s Zai-Ul-Hassan in the July 25 general elections.Eight years ago, Zulfiqar Mirza spoke out against the MQM in what many saw as a turning point in Sindh’s political history. Till today few people have been so outspoken at a public forum against former president Asif Zardari.Arif Jatoi is one of the few well educated landlords in Sindh. He has done B.A. in economics and M.A. in finance.