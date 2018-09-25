Gas just went up, electricity and petrol may also become expensive



Gas prices just went up. Now the government is likely to make electricity more expensive when the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet reviews the proposed revision in power tariffs on Tuesday (today).

The National Electric Power Regulator Authority has proposed to raise tariffs of power distribution companies, such as K-Electric by Rs3.99 per unit. The energy ministry is expecting the ECC may approve at least Rs2 per unit increase in the prices.

The current rate for consumption of up to 300 units is around Rs12 per unit. If you use between 301 and 700 units, the rate is Rs16 per unit and if you go over 700 units you are charged Rs18 per unit.

Last week, the government raised gas prices 10% for consumption of up to 50 units and 143% for over 400 units.

The government will also approve an increase in petrol prices for October since international crude oil prices have gone up.

The market is expecting the government to increase with effect from October 1:

Petrol prices Rs6.30 per liter

Diesel by Rs8.50 per liter

Kerosene oil by Rs8.50 per liter



After fuel prices go up, we will experience inflation because this will increase the cost of production for businesses. Transporting goods will become expensive. For example, the fertilizer business uses gas as main input — expensive gas would mean the price of a fertilizer bag will increase Rs130. This would translate into an increase in the price of agriculture products (think food).

Similarly, other industrial sectors that use gas and electricity will see their costs go up. They will pass on this increase to consumers by raising prices of their products.

The government is increasing prices because it doesn’t have enough money to continue to pay subsidies on gas and electricity, the two important units of the country’s energy sector that continue to book a loss. The inter-corporate debt, loans and liabilities of the power sector are at an all-time high of Rs1.15 trillion.

The recent decisions by the new government indicate, they are focused on cutting expenses to reduce fiscal deficit (loss), the gap between their revenues and expenditure, which has reached Rs2.2 trillion in the last financial year. This is the highest level of fiscal deficit in the last five years.