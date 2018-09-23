Funeral prayers offered for soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

The funeral prayers of seven soldiers martyred in North Waziristan were offered in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also attended the prayers at GHQ.

On Saturday, seven Pakistan Army personnel, including a captain, embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with suspected militants in North Waziristan.

The soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation in Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad.

The deceased have been identified as Captain Junaid, who hailed from Murree tehsil, Havildar Abdul Razzaq, a father of six from Astore district, and Havildar Ameer, who hailed from Gilgit district and had two sons and a daughter.

Havildar Naseer, who belongs to Chilas and lived with his mother and wife, was also martyred along with Havildar Asif, who hailed from Khanewal district. Asif has left behind a wife, parents, seven sisters and a brother.

The martyred sepoys include Samiullah from Hunza and Anwar Jan from Ghizar.

The bodies have been sent to the deceased’s hometowns. They will be buried with full military honours.