Four Indian cops suspended after thrashing a girl for choosing a Muslim partner

Four police officers in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended after they were caught beating a young woman for having a relationship with a Muslim man. They had just rescued the girl from a mob harassing her for the same reason.

A video that went viral on social media showed four Uttar Pradesh police officers in a van assaulting a young woman for being with a Muslim man. The group included a female constable and a home guard. They have been identified as Constable Salek Chand, Constable Neetu Singh, Constable Priyanka and home guard Sainserpal.

“All four cops, including the lady constable and home guard, have suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against them,” said Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police in Meerut zone.

Shocking video of the girl who was rescued by cops from Vishwa Hindu Parishad goons who were harassing a Meerut couple for Love Jihad. The cops after rescuing the girl began assaulting her in the police van calling her out for chosing Muslim partner and made video. @uppolice pic.twitter.com/l0eIPmJKnp — Piyush Rai (@PiyushRaiTOI) September 25, 2018

Activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, a right-wing Hindu nationalist group first caught the couple and dragged them to the medical police station. When asked why the police had detained the couple without any criminal charges against them, the Times of India was told by SP Ranvijay Singh, “We will let them go only after we speak to the girl’s parents and ascertain if she was under any kind of pressure in the relationship.”

The video showed Sainserpal driving the van and filming the video. The girl, after being interrogated about her whereabouts, was assaulted by constable Priyanka who was sitting beside her. Other cops also verbally abused the woman and Sainserpal repeatedly asked why she wasn’t ashamed for “dating a Muslim boy”.

The incident occurred when a mob of VHP activists raided a rental house in Jagriti Vihar and asked the media present inside the medical centre to take their pictures and expose them. No charges were filed against the VHP activists.