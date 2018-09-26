‘Foreigner’ who won Balochistan Assembly seat held in murder case

A politician, who is suspected to be an Afghan citizen, was arrested in Quetta in a murder case, SAMAA TV reported Wednesday.

Ahmed Ali Kohzad was arrested in a court in Quetta after his bail application was rejected by the judge.

Kohzad was wanted by the police in the murder of a jeweler.

The man was found dead from Kohzad’s empty plot in Quetta in January this year. The victim’s family had nominated Kohzad and four others in the FIR.

He then approached the court and filed an application to avoid arrest. However, as the court heard the case, he was taken into custody.

Also read: ‘Foreigner’ wins Balochistan Assembly seat in Quetta

Afghan connection

Ahmed Ali Kohzad won Balochistan Assembly seat, PB-26, in the July 25 general elections on the Hazara Democratic Party’s ticket.

He is also facing a case for acquiring a Pakistani ID card. The National Database and Registration Authority had blocked Kohzad’s computerized national identity card, which they say he acquired fraudulently.

Nadra says the man is Hazara but may not be a Pakistani citizen. They suspect that he may be an Afghan as the Hazara people belong to Afghanistan. The MPA provided wrong information about his parents and his date of birth, Nadra officials said.

Kohzad attempted to establish his links to a family he wasn’t related to so that he could get himself registered, Nadra said in a report submitted to the Balochistan High Court. The court has yet to announce its decision on his nationality.

The Election Commission has suspended its notification about his victory on the provincial assembly seat till the court’s ruling is announced.