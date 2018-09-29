Foreign Minister Qureshi will address the UN General Assembly at 10pm

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will address the United Nations General Assembly session today (September 29) at 10pm PST.

He is expected to highlight the issues being faced by people in Indian-Administered Kashmir during his speech. Other issues to be touched upon are the newly elected PTI government’s key policies on regional and international issues.

On Friday, Qureshi discussed a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The foreign minister will also meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on October 2.