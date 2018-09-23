Foreign minister arrives in Washington ahead of UN General Assembly session

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in Washington ahead of his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly session.

He met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his one-day stay in the capital.

The session has been called on September 29. Qureshi will be addressing the session and will present Pakistan’s position and speak about Indian violence in Kashmir.

He will be meeting the foreign ministers of various countries. However, even though Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also address the session, Qureshi will not be meeting her.

This is after India backtracked on the plan for the two diplomats to meet and hold peace talks. Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited India to hold peace dialogue and took to Twitter on September 22 to express his disappointment over India’s “arrogant and negative” response.